Formation Day fete: Telangana to celebrate Good Water festival on Sunday

The transformation of Telangana into a 100 percent drinking water supply State through Mission Bhagiratha will be explained in the programmes to be organised across the State

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10:17 PM, Sat - 17 June 23

Hyderabad: Telangana has achieved a rare feat of 100 percent households getting supply of safe drinking water. The accomplishment of the State on this count will be celebrated as Good Water festival on Sunday as part of the decennial Formation Day celebrations.

Safe water is essential for all domestic uses that include drinking, food preparation and personal hygiene. The State has ensured supply of safe drinking water implementing Mission Bhagiratha. The transformation of Telangana into a 100 percent drinking water supply State through Mission Bhagiratha will be explained in the programmes to be organised across the State on the day.

Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao made a concerted effort to eliminate the State’s water woes. Plans were drawn up so that future generations do not face water problems.

That was how Mission Bhagiratha scheme was launched, and with successful implementation of the scheme, the Chief Minister’s dream of distributing pure and purified water to every household in the State came true, an official statement said here on Saturday.

Some 57.01 lakh houses out of 23,839 rural habitats in Telangana, another 649 rural habitats merged into municipalities, 121 municipalities and 136 rural habitats located on forests and hills are being supplied with Mission Bhagiratha water. All government schools, anganwadis and government institutions in the State too have been given tap connections.