Former Andole MLA asks officials to make seeds available

By Telangana Today Updated On - 22 May 2024, 10:18 PM

Sangareddy: Former Andole MLA Chanti Kranthi Kiran on Wednesday asked Collector Valluru Kranthi to make available enough seeds available at all Agro Seva Centres in the district to avoid any inconvenience to farmers.

As farmers staged a protest in Jogipet after which officials failed to make available sufficient seeds on Tuesday, Kranthi Kiran met the Collector on Wednesday and submitted a representation.

Speaking to news reporters, he said the previous BRS government used to organise constituency-wise meetings to identify the amount of seeds the farmers would need.

However, no such attempt was made so far this year for reasons best known to the government, he said, adding that Tuesday’s incident in Jogipet exposed the government’s lack of preparedness to meet the Vanakalam needs of farmers.