Will strive for providing better health, education, jobs if elected: Diwakar Rao

The developmental activities taken up from 2014 to 2023 will ensure my victory, said Diwakar Rao

By Padala Santosh Published Date - 07:18 PM, Mon - 20 November 23

Mancherial: BRS nominee Nadipelli Diwakar Rao, who won in 1999, 2004, 2014 and 2018, is poised to create a record of sorts by aiming at another triumph in these polls. In an interview with Telangana Today, he lists out the developmental activities taken up in four and half years and his plans to develop the segment in the next five years.

What are the most satisfying works you have done for the segment in the last five years?

Creation of a medical college, a railway under bridge between Hamaliwada and Mukhram chowrasta, commencement of works relating to a high-level bridge across Godavari connecting Mancherial town and Anthargaon of Peddapalli district and a lift irrigation project at Padthanpalli village in Hajipur mandal gave me enormous satisfaction. Besides, providing titles to occupants of lands owned by SCCL also pleased me.

What are positive factors that could help you in winning from the segment for a fifth time?

The developmental activities taken up from 2014 to 2023 will ensure my victory. Plus, innovative welfare schemes, creation of internal roads, beautification of islands and conversion of Ram Cheruvu into mini-tank bund will help in winning. I am a non-controversial and uncorrupt politician when compared to nominees of the BJP and Congress.

What developmental activities would you take up in the coming five years if re-elected again?

I will firstly focus on completing pending works by bringing sufficient funds. Then, I will strive to throw the high-level bridge across Godavari and Padthnapalli lift irrigation open to the public. I will take steps to widen the railway fly over to ease traffic in the town. Another lift irrigation scheme would be constructed at Gudem village in Dandepalli to provide irrigation facilities to agriculture lands.

Tell us about your vision to provide education, and health facilities to the public and to create employment opportunities for youngsters?

I will request the government to create an engineering college and another ITI in Mancherial town, besides establishing junior colleges in Hajipur and Naspur mandal centres. Efforts would be made to complete district headquarters hospital to ensure better medical services to the poor. An Information Technology hub would be set up in the town helping local students in finding jobs.