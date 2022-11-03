Former Minister Ayyanna Patrudu, son arrested after inquiry in Andhra Pradesh: DIG

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 04:54 PM, Thu - 3 November 22

File Photo

Vijayawada: Former minister and Telugu Desam Party leader Ch Ayyanna Patrudu, and his son Rajesh were arrested according to law only after a preliminary inquiry, AP CID Deputy Inspector General of Police, Sunil Kumar has clarified.

Talking to media persons here on Thursday in the wake of state-wide protests by the TDP that the arrests were illegal, he said that the Irrigation department had complained that they had encroached upon two cents of land with fake no objection certificate. The signature of the official was forged and they had occupied the land. Ayyanna Patrudu, the accused no. 1, was arrested after a preliminary inquiry and his sons Vijay and Rajesh are A2 and A 3, he said.

Cases were registered under Sections 464, 467, 471, 474 red with 120-B, and 34 of IPC and the arrests are legal. All details will be known during inquiry, he stated.