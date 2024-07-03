KTR demands immediate release of AEE (civil) exam selection list

BRS working president K T Rama Rao on Wednesday called it a case of deliberate negligence by Congress government over delay in announcing AEE (Civil) exam selection list.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 3 July 2024, 08:20 PM

File photo: BRS Working President KT Rama Rao

Hyderabad: Questioning the delay in announcing the selection list of AEE (Civil) examination that was conducted during the BRS regime in the State, BRS working president K T Rama Rao on Wednesday called it a case of deliberate neglect.

He recalled that the notification for this exam was issued almost 22 months ago and certificate verification was also completed by September last year.

The release of the final list of candidates was kept on hold because of the election code that came into effect before the assembly elections. Though seven months have passed since the formation of the Congress government, the list of the successful candidates has not been released so far.

Demanding that the government announce the list immediately, he said the delay has created a sort of confusion among those who appeared for the examination.

Sharing the concern of the candidates, he assured a delegation of the aspirants who met him at the Nandinagar residence on Wednesday, of all his support in the issue.

He also spoke to TGPSC chairman M Mahender Reddy over phone and requested him to expedite the process for release of the list of selected candidates immediately.