Former Peddapalli MLA Rajamallu passes away

Rajajamallu, who joined the BRS later, switched loyalties to the Congress before the 2023 assembly elections.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 5 February 2024, 09:52 AM

Peddapalli: Former Peddapalli MLA Birudu Rajamallu passed away on Monday morning.

Rajamallu, who was suffering from health problems during the last 20 days, breathed his last in the early hours of Monday while undergoing treatment in a private hospital in Hyderabad.

A follower of former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister, the late NT Rama Rao, Rajamallu was elected as MLA in 1994 from Peddapalli constituency. He also worked as an NTR Abhimana Sangham leader.

