Forty one 2BHK houses handed over to beneficiaries in Jagtial

Korutla MLA K Vidhyasagar Rao handing over double bedroom house documents to beneficiary while participating in houses distribution programme held in Ibrahimpatpattas on Wednesday.

Jagtial: Forty one double bedroom houses were handed over to beneficiaries in Ibrahimpatnam mandal headquarters on Wednesday.

District Collector G Ravi along with local MLA K Vidhyasagar Rao and Zilla Parishad Chairperson Dava Vasantha handed over houses to beneficiaries by participating in the house warming ceremony.

Speaking on the occasion, the collector said that the state government was constructing double bedroom houses upholding the self-esteem of the poor. It was the dream of the Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao to provide double bedroom houses with all facilities to the poor ensuring them to lead a life with self-esteem.

Forty one houses were constructed by spending Rs 2.47 crore and each house costs Rs 5 lakh. All facilities including drinking water, electricity, roads and others were arranged in houses. Informing that eight thousand four hundred and sixty five houses were sanctioned for the district, he said that construction works of five thousand nine hundred and thirty one were on going on brisk note. Houses have been allocated to genuine beneficiaries in a transparent manner, he informed and instructed officials to take up the plantation of trees in double bedroom houses premises.

MLA Vidhyasagar Rao felt happy for distributing houses to beneficiaries through the draw of lots and promised to construct houses to another thirty beneficiaries in Ibrahimpatnam. State government was ready to provide Rs 3 lakh to the poor who have their own house sites for the construction of houses. For this purpose, the Chief Minister made budgetary allocations in the state budget. Advising the beneficiaries to maintain localities clean, he wanted the people to plant trees in the locality during the time of Haritha Haram.

The ZP Chairperson said that construction of houses were delayed as the state government incurred financial problems following Covid pandemic. She emphasized the need to support the Chief Minister, who has also been working for the welfare of the poor. Korutla RDO Vinod Kumar, ZPTC Bharathi, Sarpanch Latha, MPTCs Mamatha and Ramulu and others participated in the programme.

