Fostering mental health dialogue through Indian classical music

The 26-year-old, New-York based Rishab Rikhiram Sharma, is in Hyderabad as part of his India tour showcasing the ‘Sitar For Mental Health’ music series.

By Sruthi Kuruganti Published Date - 13 April 2024, 03:56 PM

Rishab Rikhiram Sharma

Hyderabad: The soulful melodies of ragas hold a unique ability to soothe mental health struggles, believes the New-York based Rishab Rikhiram Sharma.

Hailing from the family of ‘luthiers’ in Delhi and acclaimed as the youngest disciple of virtuso Pandit Ravi Shankar, the artist endeveaors to promote mental health through his sitar performances.

After touring across the United States and Canada, the 26-year-old is in Hyderabad as part of his India tour showcasing the ‘Sitar For Mental Health’ music series. Ahead of his show on April 14 at District 150 in Madhapur, Rishab shares his reflections on his sitar journey, personal mental health challenges, and the significance of raising awareness about mental well-being.

Drawing personal experiences, Rishabh shares that he encountered mental health struggles following his grandfather’s passing during the Covid-19 pandemic. It was through this process that he realized the profound impact the sitar had on his mental well-being.

“I’m not a thearpist. I’m just doing what I love. Playing the sitar for my bedridden grandfather brought him joy, and even now, seeing senior citizens at my shows often reminds me of him,” he says.

Rishab incorporates mindfulness into his sitar performances in the 90-minute show, fostering a serene atmosphere and inviting the audience to engage with the music. Through his melodies, he conveys themes of resilience and healing, while also introducing mental health discussions during breaks, aiming to counter the stigma around it.

“The reception for the shows differs between India and abroad. In India, there’s a deep appreciation for this music but people are not much open about discussing mental health. Conversely, while audiences abroad may not grasp the music as thoroughly, they are more willing to engage in discussions about mental health. This is what I strive to promote in our country through Indian classical music,” he explains.

Held in multiple cities including Chennai, Mumbai and Goa, the show customizes its theme to reflect the diverse musical tastes of each locality. The surprise theme for Hyderabad adds to the anticipation, making it a must-see live experience for all.

Commenced on February 18 and wrapping up on April 14 in Hyderabad, the tour will soon embark on a global journey after its conclusion. For those interested, slot availability and ticket information can be checked on Zomato Live.