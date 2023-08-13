Life’s A Pitch organizers host Independence Day Run at Necklace Road

The run showcased the remarkable achievements of individuals who have undergone the innovative Advance Cardiac Rehab program, demonstrating that heart patients can achieve remarkable fitness levels and even participate in marathons.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 03:12 PM, Sun - 13 August 23

Hyderabad: Life’s A Pitch event organisers conducted the Independence Day Run at Necklace Road on Sunday. The run showcased the remarkable achievements of individuals who have undergone the innovative Advance Cardiac Rehab program, demonstrating that heart patients can achieve remarkable fitness levels and even participate in marathons.

The event saw participants who had survived heart attacks, undergone stent placements, bypass surgeries, and managed conditions like Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension (PAH), Dilated Cardiomyopathy (DCM), and heart failure.

“Our groundbreaking Advance Cardiac Rehab program is revolutionizing how we approach heart health. Gone are the days when heart patients felt restricted. With Cardiac Rehab, they are not just recovering; they’re thriving, and today’s event proves that,” said Cardiac Rehab Physician Dr Muralidar Babi.

The 10-kilometer and 5-kilometer marathon categories witnessed these brave individuals proving that Cardiac Rehab is more than a recovery program – it’s a life-transforming experience.

Also Read 10K Independence Day run to raise funds for heart failure patients