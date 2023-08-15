Over 1,500 participants gather for Independence 10k Run at Necklace Road

Participants had the option to compete in the 10K timed run, 5K timed run, or untimed runs of 5K, 3K, and 2K, a press release said.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 04:12 PM, Tue - 15 August 23

File Photo

Hyderabad: More than 1,500 participants joined the Independence 10k Run organised by Life’s A Pitch at Necklace Road. The Run encompassed a range of categories tailored to suit various preferences and abilities.

Participants had the option to compete in the 10K timed run, 5K timed run, or untimed runs of 5K, 3K, and 2K, a press release said.

The event, commemorating the spirit of independence, united runners of all ages and backgrounds. Koleti Damodar Gupta, Chairman of Telangana State Police Housing Corporation, Jai Kumar, Deputy Commissioner of Income Tax, and others were present at the event.

The event partnered with NGO organizations Cardiac Rehab Foundation and Earth Needs You, reaffirming the commitment to health and the environment.