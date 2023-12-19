Fernandez Hospital launches OP block at Necklace Road

Fernandez Hospitals inaugurated its latest state-of-the-art outpatient facility for mother and newborn health care services at Necklace Road on Tuesday.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 04:17 PM, Tue - 19 December 23

The new facility, spanning 40,000 sft is billed as the largest outpatient clinic, offering wide range of services including obstetrics, gynaecology, midwifery, fetal medicine, neonatology/paediatrics, genetics, physiotherapy, nutrition and dietetics.

The new facility, which was inaugurated by Jennifer Larson, US Consulate General in the presence of Dr Evita Fernandez, Chairperson and MD, Fernandez Foundation, will run special clinics for women with twin pregnancies, medical complications and those desirous of a normal birth following a cesarean, gynecology services, like one-day ‘office procedures’, to help patients avoid the need for hospitalisation, a press release said.

“I am sure that this advanced outpatient facility will be committed to providing holistic and equitable healthcare services to women and newborns in the region,” Jennifer Larson said.

Dr Evita Fernandez said the new facility is equipped with compassionate doctors, midwives, and specialists who will provide comprehensive care while prioritizing the voice and choice of patients.