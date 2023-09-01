AP: Four arrested in college girl’s death case

The girl from West Bengal died after a fall from the hostel terrace during night last month and police registered a case of death under suspicious circumstances.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 06:50 PM, Fri - 1 September 23

Visakhapatnam: Four persons were arrested so far in the mysterious death case of college girl Reeti Saha in the city.

During the investigation, it was found that negligence of the hostel authorities resulted in the girl’s death and consequent on this, two belonging to Sadhana Hostel where the girl stayed, and two of the Byjus college management were taken into custody by the police.

The case is being jointly investigated by West Bengal as well as the city police.