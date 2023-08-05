Four bills passed in Telangana Assembly

The Bills were introduced and passed by the Assembly with a voice vote after Speaker Pocharam Srinivas Reddy made an announcement.

By Sandeep Erukala Published Date - 09:34 PM, Sat - 5 August 23

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Legislative Assembly on Saturday passed four bills – the Telangana Institute of Medical Sciences Bill 2023, The Factories (Telangana Amendment) Bill 2023, The Telangana State Minorities Commission (Amendment) Bill 2023, and the Telangana Goods and Services Tax (Amendment) Bill 2023. The Bills were introduced and passed by the Assembly with a voice vote after Speaker Pocharam Srinivas Reddy made an announcement.

Also Read Four Bills rejected by Governor passed by Council for second time