Saturday, Aug 5, 2023
Four Bills Passed In Telangana Assembly

Four bills passed in Telangana Assembly

The Bills were introduced and passed by the Assembly with a voice vote after Speaker Pocharam Srinivas Reddy made an announcement.

By Sandeep Erukala
Published Date - 09:34 PM, Sat - 5 August 23
Hyderabad: The Telangana State Legislative Assembly on Saturday passed four bills – the Telangana Institute of Medical Sciences Bill 2023, The Factories (Telangana Amendment) Bill 2023, The Telangana State Minorities Commission (Amendment) Bill 2023, and the Telangana Goods and Services Tax (Amendment) Bill 2023. The Bills were introduced and passed by the Assembly with a voice vote after Speaker Pocharam Srinivas Reddy made an announcement.

