Four Bills rejected by Governor passed by Council for second time

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:15 PM, Sat - 5 August 23

Hyderabad: The State Legislative Council on Saturday passed for the second time four Bills that were rejected on different grounds by the Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan and returned for reconsideration.

The bills that were passed once again with voice vote include the Telangana Municipal Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2022, the Telangana Public Employment (Regulation of age of superannuation) (Amendment) Bill 2022, the Telangana State Private Universities (Establishment and Regulation) (Amendment) Bill, 2022 and the Telangana Panchayat Raj (Amendment) Bill, 2023. These Bills were passed for the second time by the Legislative Assembly also on Friday.

With both Houses passing the Bills after they were returned by the Governor, it would now be obligatory for the Governor to given assent to them. Finance Minister T Harish Rao presented (on behalf of the Minister for Municipal Administration, K T Rama Rao) the Telangana Municipal Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2022, the Telangana Public Employment (Regulation of age of superannuation) (Amendment) Bill, 2022.

The Telangana State Private Universities (Establishment and Regulation) (Amendment) Bill, 2022 was introduced Education Minister P Sabitha Indra Reddy while the Telangana Panchayat Raj (Amendment) Bill, 2023 was introduced by the Panchayati Raj Minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao. These bills were passed by both Houses in September 2022 and presented to the Governor for her assent. (EOM)