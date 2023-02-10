| Four Dead After Car Crashes Into Truck In Ranga Reddy

Four dead after car crashes into truck in Ranga Reddy

The victims were identified as Keshavulu, Srinivasulu, Yadaiah and Ramaswamy, all aged in forties and residents of Veldandi of Nagarkurnool district.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 10:09 AM, Fri - 10 February 23

Hyderabad: In a tragic incident, four persons died when the car they were traveling in went out of control and crashed into a container truck at Tummanuru in Maheshwaram mandal in Ranga Reddy district in the early hours of Friday.

Sources said the mishap occurred when they were proceeding from Nagarkurnool to Hyderabad.

The Maheshwaram police reached the spot and shifted the bodies to the hospital for autopsy.

Case was booked and under investigation.