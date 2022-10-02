Ranga Reddy: Four children drown in pond at Yacharam

Hyderabad: In a tragic incident, four children including a girl were drowned in a pond at Yacharam in Ranga Reddy district on Sunday afternoon.

According to the police, Md Khaleel (12), Md Samreen (14), Rehan (10) and Imran (8), all relatives had gone to a visit a local ‘dargah’ along with their families at Yacharam on Sunday morning.

After visiting the dargah, the families went to nearby agriculture fields and sat together. “The four children went around and got into a pond to play and were drowned. On information, we reached the spot and fished out the bodies with the help of local swimmers,” said Yacharam police.

The bodies were later shifted to Osmania General Hospital mortuary for postmortem examination. A case is registered by the police.

A pall of gloom descended at the Thatiparthy village in Yacharam where all the families reside after the news of the death of the children broke out. The relatives had gone to the shrine to make offering and to hold a get together there, villagers told media persons.