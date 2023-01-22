| Ranga Reddy Make It To Semifinals Of Ts Inter District Softball Championship

Published Date - 07:16 PM, Sun - 22 January 23

Srikanth Mogli From Ranga Reddy Team in Action

Hyderabad: Ranga Reddy district team entered the the semifinals at the 9th Telangana State Senior Inter-District Softball Championship for men held at the Dr BR Ambedkar Stadium, Krishna colony, Bhupalpally on Sunday.

They thrashed Jagtial 6-0 in the quarterfinals to confirm their spot in the last four. Earlier in the league matches, Rangareddy blanked Siddipet 11-0 and Nalgonda 8-1.

Results: Quarterfinals: Ranga Reddy bt Jagtial 6-0; League matches: Hyderabad bt Warangal 4-0; Hyderabad bt Karimnagar 3-0; Bhupalapally bt Warangal 5-2; Bhupalapally bt Mahabubabad 3-2; Rangareddy bt Siddipet 11-0; Rangareddy bt Nalgonda 8-1; Hanamkonda bt Nalgonda 2-0; Mahabubnagar bt Manchirayal 2-0; Medak bt Medchal 5-0; Nizamabad bt Medchal 3-0.