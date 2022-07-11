Four from Telangana secure 100 NTA score in JEE Main 2022

11 July 22

Hyderabad: Four students from Telangana have scored 100 NTA score in paper-I of the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) 2022 session-I results, which were declared by the National Testing Agency (NTA) on Monday.

Jasti Yashwanth VVS, Aniket Chattopadhyay, Dheeraj Kurukunda and Rupesh Biyani have bagged the 100 NTA score in the BE/BTech paper. In fact, they are toppers in the State and among the general category in the country. Overall, 14 students including four from Telangana have secured 100 NTA score.

The JEE (Main) – 2022 session – I for paper 1 (B.E./B.Tech.) was conducted by the NTA from June 24 to 30. A total number of 8,72,432 candidates were registered for paper 1.

