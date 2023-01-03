Four held for drug peddling in Hyderabad

By Telangana Today Updated On - 03:44 PM, Tue - 3 January 23

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Narcotic Enforcement Wing (H-NEW) along with the Chikkadpally police busted a drug racket and arrested four persons at Chikkadpally on Monday night. They seized 60 bottles of hashish oil, 400 liters of petroleum ether, a car and three mobile phones, altogether worth Rs.14 lakh.

The arrested persons were identified as N.Praveen Kumar (32), drug supplier from Quthbullapur, P.Mohan Yadav (26), P.Kalyan (24) and B.Suresh (26), residents of Patancheru and Kukatpally.

Police said it was a big drug network that included producers, suppliers and peddlers of hashish oil, wherein the prime suspect Praveen Kumar played a key role in supplying the psychotropic drug to peddlers in Hyderabad, Visakhapatnam and Bengaluru.

According to the police, Praveen Kumar has good contacts with marijuana cultivators in various places and procured the psychotropic substance directly from them. He also purchased petroleum ether from chemical traders in Kukatpally and sent them to the marijuana cultivators in the agency areas for preparation of hash oil.

“With the help of his associates, he supplied hash oil to drug peddlers, customers and dealers in various cities for a higher rate, either in liters or in the form of small 5 grams containers,” said a senior official.

Following a tip-off, the police caught the gang while selling hashish oil to customers at Chikkadpally. Efforts are on to nab absconding persons in the case.