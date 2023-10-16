| Four Held For Making Fake Passes For Dandiya Events In Mumbai Equipment Worth Rs 35 Lakh Seized

Four held for making fake passes for dandiya events in Mumbai; equipment worth Rs 35 lakh seized

The police on Sunday nabbed Karan Ajay Shah (29), a graphic designer, Darshan Pravin Gohil (24), Paresh Suresh Nevrekar (35) and Kavish Bhalchandra Patil (24), an official said.

By PTI Published Date - 05:59 PM, Mon - 16 October 23

Mumbai: A graphic designer and three others were arrested for allegedly making fake passes for two dandiya events in Mumbai and equipment worth Rs 35 lakh was seized from them, police said on Monday.

The police on Sunday nabbed Karan Ajay Shah (29), a graphic designer, Darshan Pravin Gohil (24), Paresh Suresh Nevrekar (35) and Kavish Bhalchandra Patil (24), an official said.

The accused were nabbed from Virar, Kandivali, Malad and Manori localities, he said.

The accused allegedly distributed entry passes for Durgadevi Navratri Utsav Samiti’s dandiya event and BJP MLA Sunil Rane’s Rangratri Dandiya, the official said.

The police formed a special team and raided prime accused Shah’s residence in the western suburb of Virar, he said, adding that 1,000 entry passes, a laptop, printer and other materials worth Rs 35 lakh were recovered.

The accused have been arrested under sections 420 (cheating), 465 (forgery) and other relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code, the official said.