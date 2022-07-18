Four killed as auto rams into lorry in Kamareddy

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 05:50 PM, Mon - 18 July 22

Hyderabad: Four persons died after the auto rickshaw in which they were travelling rammed into a lorry in opposite direction at Mennur village in Madnoor mandal in Kamareddy district on Monday evening.

The casualties might increase further as the police are attempting to separate the auto that hit the lorry at high speed. The auto was crushed under the lorry because of the speed at which it rammed into it.

Instead of reaching his destination from beneath a nearby bridge on the national highway, the auto driver came in the opposite direction and rammed into the lorry.

The death was instant for four persons. In all, ten persons were believed to be travelling in the auto. More details are awaited.