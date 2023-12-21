Four major airlines grounded at Hyderabad Airport, Centre reveals

The highest number of grounded planes is reported at Delhi Airport with 64, followed by Bengaluru (27), Mumbai (24), and Chennai (20).

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:15 PM, Thu - 21 December 23

File photo

Hyderabad: Four airplanes, including one from Indigo, one from SpiceJet, and two from Go Air, are currently grounded at Hyderabad Airport, according to an announcement by the government on Thursday.

In a written response to Lok Sabha, Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia disclosed that a total of 164 aircraft are presently inactive at 15 airports across the country. The highest number of grounded planes is reported at Delhi Airport with 64, followed by Bengaluru (27), Mumbai (24), and Chennai (20).

Also Read Covid update: Telangana reports 6 cases in Hyderabad and districts

The airports affected include Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Bhubaneswar, Chennai, Cochin, Delhi, Goa (Mopa), Hyderabad, Jaipur, Juhu, Kolkata, Kannur, Mumbai, Nagpur, and Raipur.

Various airlines are affected by this situation, including IndiGo, SpiceJet, Go First, Air India, Zoom Air, and Alliance Air.