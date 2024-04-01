SpiceJet launches non-stop Hyderabad to Ayodhya flights

By Telangana Today Published Date - 1 April 2024, 12:00 PM

Hyderabad: SpiceJet is set to launch direct flight services from Hyderabad to Ayodhya, marking a significant enhancement in air connectivity between the two cities. The SpiceJet flight services between Ayodhya and Hyderabad will start from April 2, with flights operating every Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday.

The non-stop two-hour flight will operate from RGIA, Shamshabad to Maharishi Valmiki International Airport, Ayodhya Dham.

The decision to launch these direct flights follows a request made by Telangana BJP president and Union Minister G. Kishan Reddy to Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia.