Four of a family held for murdering couple in Asifabad

During interrogation Pathru confessed to killing his brother and sister-in-law over a boundary dispute in their land.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 16 February 2024, 07:13 PM

Kumram Bheem Asifabad: Four members of a family were arrested on charges of killing their relatives over a land dispute at Khamana village on Thursday evening. Wankidi Inspector Srinivas said Dengre Pathru, his two sons, Thirupathi and Sai and daughter Baya were apprehended for alleged their role in killing of Pathru’s younger brother Dasru (52) and sister-in-law Jaina Bai (47).

The four surrendered themselves before police after the murders on the same day.

During interrogation Pathru confessed to killing his brother and sister-in-law over a boundary dispute in their land. He claimed that Pathru was harvesting a cotton crop raised in his field by crossing the boundary and was also abusing him for pointing this out for quite a long time.

Pathru further admitted that he and three others attacked the couple with axes and sticks, resulting in spot death for the two. He revealed that they terrorised Dasru’s daughter Savithri, and neighboring farmers who tried to stop the attack, using the axe and sticks. Superintendent of Police K Suresh Kumar inspected the spot of the offence and made inquiries into the incident.

Based on a complaint received from Savita, a case was registered against Pathru and three others. Investigations were taken up.