Violation of election code will not be tolerated, warns Khammam Collector

23 MCC teams, 17 SST teams, 20 flying squad teams have been formed throughout Khammam for round the clock surveillance

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:19 PM, Sat - 25 November 23

Collector VP Gautham conducted inspections on Friday night in Khammam.

Khammam: Violation of election code of conduct would not be tolerated under any circumstances and strict action would be taken against the erring persons, warned district Collector VP Gautham.

The Collector conducted extensive inspections in the city on Friday midnight. He inspected Nayabazaar, Venkateswara Nagar, Bokkalagadda, Saradhinagar, Gollabazar, Gandhi Chowk, Church Compound, Tummalagadda, Nizampet and ZP Centre, where suspected activity was reported.

Gautham informed that three FIRs were registered in the one town and Khanapuram Haveli police stations in the city on Friday. Activists of different political parties were caught by the flying squad teams while they were distributing and transporting money to the voters.

A party activist was found with Rs 27,900 and voter slips at Kasba Bazaar. During inspections in front of Khammam railway station police seized Rs 8.70 lakh being transported for distribution to voters in Mahabubabad Assembly constituency.

23 MCC teams, 17 SST teams, 20 flying squad teams have been formed throughout the district for round the clock surveillance. 12 intra-State and six intra-district check posts were set up and every vehicle was being checked thoroughly, the Collector stated.He said that government machinery would crack down on transportation of illegal cash and liquor. Youth and voters were being sensitised and were made aware of cVIGIL App to check irregularities in the elections.

If any complaint was made through the app the surveillance team would reach the spot within 20 minutes. The details of the complainant would not be disclosed. Action on the complaint would be completed within 100 minutes.

The voters should exercise their franchise freely and fairly without being subjected to money, alcohol or any other temptations. Vote was the most valuable right in a democracy, it should not be sold for money and vote should be cast ethically and with social responsibility, Gautham added.