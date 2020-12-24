Four returning from marriage die in mishap on Hyderabad – Warangal highway

The road accident took place when their car rammed into a parked water tanker, while trying to overtake another car.

Yadadri-Bhongir: Four youngsters died on the spot and two seriously injured in a road accident that took place on Hyderabad-Warangal National Highway near Gudur in Bibinagar mandal in the district on the late evening of Thursday. According to the police, the killed were Venkatesh, Harshavardhan, Ahkil Reddy and Kalyan Reddy, all from Hyderabad. Another two youngsters Kartheek and Ravi Kiran were also injured in the accident.

The road accident took place when their car rammed into a parked water tanker, while trying to overtake another car. The water tanker was parked on roadside for watering of saplings of Telangana Ku Haritha Haram. There was a pile up involving multiple vehicles. The passengers of the second car, however, escaped unhurt in the incident.

The six youth met with the accident when returning to Hyderabad in a car after attending a marriage function at Alair in the district. Up on getting the information, Bhongir police rushed to the spot and shifted the bodies to area hospital of Bhongir for postmortem. The injured persons have been rushed to a hospital at Hyderabad for better treatment.

