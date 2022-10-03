| Four Startups Get Rs 40 Lakh Under Open Innovation Challenge

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 05:36 PM, Mon - 3 October 22

Hyderabad: Startup incubator T-Hub, Renault Nissan Technology and Business Centre India (RNTBCI) have awarded four startups Rs.40 lakh to develop proof of concepts under their Open Innovation Challenge. The startups were Imaginate, mSense, MayaMD and RACEnergy.

The T-Hub and RNTBCI partnership had offered startups an opportunity to showcase ideas under themes like `mobility-as-a-service, first and last mile connectivity, circular economy, and digitisation.

The programme received over 150 applications from startups across the country.

“The programme offered the startups an opportunity to experience the support and capabilities of RNTBCI,” said M Srinivas Rao, T-Hub CEO.

“Innovation is key in the automotive sector. We would like to use opportunities to use innovative technologies in our cars,” said Debashis Neogi, Managing Director, RNTBCI.

T-Hub ran the programme in a hybrid model. The startups had access to industry experts, mentors, and business scaling opportunities, a release said.