Four-year-old girl injured in street dog attack in Karimnagar

By Telangana Today Updated On - 09:23 PM, Fri - 24 February 23

Karimnagar: A four-year-old girl, Bolle Charishma, was severely injured after street dogs attacked her in Konaraopet mandal headquarters. Though this incident took place four days ago, it came to light on Friday.

According to family members, the child was playing in front of her home when the street dogs attacked her. Alerted by her screaming, her mother Rupa rushed out and rescued her by chasing the dogs away. Charishma sustained severe injuries on her head and other parts of the body, following which she was taken to Sircilla hospital from where she was shifted to a private hospital in Karimnagar. She got 14 stitches for the head injury, according to her father Ishaque.

In another incident, street dogs attacked a couple while they were moving on a bike in Beet Bazar of Jagtial town on Friday.