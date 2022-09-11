| Dasara Festival Karimnagar Kalotsavalu To Be Held From Sept 30 To Oct 2

Dasara festival: Karimnagar Kalotsavalu to be held from Sept 30 to Oct 2

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 09:10 PM, Sun - 11 September 22

(BC Welfare Minister G Kamalakar releasing the poster of Karimnagar Kalotsavalu in Karimnagar) Marking the occasion of Dasara festival, the district administration has decided to organise ‘Karimnagar Kalotsavalu’ on a grand scale

Karimnagar: Marking the occasion of Dasara festival, the district administration has decided to organise ‘Karimnagar Kalotsavalu’ on a grand scale in Karimnagar town. A three-day celebrations will be held at Ambedkar stadium from September 30 to October 2 this year.

Disclosing details about celebrations here on Sunday, BC Welfare and Civil Supplies Minister Gangula Kamalakar informed that Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister K T Rama Rao would inaugurate the celebrations on September 30 evening.

Also Read Telangana govt all set to launch 33 new BC welfare schools, 15 degree colleges in October

Popular film stars including Megastar Chiranjeevi, Rajendra Prasad, Vijay Devarakonda, Ramya Krishna, Roja Ramani, Tanikella Bharani, Udaya Bhanu, lyricist Chandrabose, singers Madhupriya and Mounika would grace the closing ceremony on October 2, 2022.

Folk artists from all the 29 states of the country and Andaman Nicobar islands, Singapore, Malaysia, Mauritius, Israel and other countries would attend the celebrations and entertain the people of the town.

The celebrations were being organised by Thara Arts Academy and International Folk Academy. The Kalotsav would depict the ancient heritage and culture of the country at the Ambedkar stadium daily from 5 pm to 11 pm.

The cultural troupes would arrive in Karimnagar town on September 29 and perform from September 30 onwards. On this occasion, the Minister released the poster of the event.

Collector RV Karnan, Mayor Y Sunil, SUDA chairman GV Ramakrishna Rao, deputy mayor Ch Swaroopa, former MLC Naradasu, Additional DCP S Srinivas, ACPs T Srinivas Rao, Karunakar Rao, and Prathap, Thara Arts academy founder president Sanke Rajesh, member Srinivas and others were also present.