Four-year-old girl kidnapped in Siddipet rescued from Hyderabad

By Telangana Today Updated On - 12:27 PM, Mon - 1 May 23

Siddipet: Siddipet Police have rescued a 4-year-old girl, who was allegedly kidnapped by an unidentified couple at Doulthabad Mandal headquarters on Sunday evening.

The child, Barla Shailaja (4), the daughter of Mamatha and Prabhakar had gone with her grandfather Yellaiah to a shop. While he was busy purchasing groceries, an unidentified couple took away the child.

Tracking the CCTV footage from the area, the police found that the couple had boarded a bus towards Gajwel and later a bus to Hyderabad from Gajwel. The police then managed to track them down and rescued the child in Hyderabad on Monday morning.

The police are expected to hold a press conference on Monday afternoon.