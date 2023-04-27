Woman killed, two injured in road accident in Siddipet

A DCM vehicle ran over a woman named Burugula Sujatha, 38, of Basvapur village in Koheda Mandal after she slipped from a two-wheeler.

By T.Karnakar Reddy Published Date - 05:24 PM, Thu - 27 April 23

Siddipet: A DCM vehicle ran over a woman after she slipped off a two-wheeler on Rajiv Rahadhari at Mulugu on Thursday.

Burugula Sujatha, 38, of Basvapur village in Koheda Mandal. Sujatha along her husband Balu Goud and their daughter Ramya, were residents of Uppal in Hyderabad. The family came to their native place to attend a function on a scooter when she slipped off the two-wheeler, following which a DCM van ran over her, killing her on the spot.

Balu and Ramya were also injured in the mishap. Mulugu Police registered a case.