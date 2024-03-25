| Four Youngsters Drown In Wardha River In Asifabad

Four youngsters drown in Wardha river in Asifabad

Kaghaznagar DSP A Karunakar said efforts were on to trace the bodies.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 25 March 2024, 03:18 PM

Kumram Bheem Asifabad: Four youngsters drowned in Wardha river while taking a dip in it at Thatipalli village in Koutala mandal on Monday.

The youngsters were identified as Santosh (25) , Praveen (23), Kamalakar (22) and Sai (22), all from Nadimabad village in Koutala mandal. They were reportedly washing off colors after celebrating Holi in the village at the time of the incident.

