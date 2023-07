France Riots: Unveiling Nahel’s Tragedy, Citizen Protests, and President Macron’s Plea

The incident occurred in Nanterre, a suburb of Paris, on June 27, and quickly spread across the country.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 01:45 PM, Wed - 5 July 23

France is literally boiling and let’s look at what all we know. So, the protests were triggered following the tragic death of 17-year-old Nahel, who was fatally shot by the police during a routine traffic stop.

