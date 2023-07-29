Freedom cooking oils announces ‘Catch the Masala’ offer

On every purchase of one litre pouch or bottle of Freedom refined Sunflower oil the customer will get a 'Catch Garam Masala' pack worth Rs 10 free

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:48 PM, Sat - 29 July 23

On every purchase of one litre pouch or bottle of Freedom refined Sunflower oil the customer will get a 'Catch Garam Masala' pack worth Rs 10 free

Hyderabad: Freedom cooking oils has launched a promotional offer titled ‘Freedom Catch the Masala’.

On every purchase of one litre pouch or bottle of Freedom refined Sunflower oil the customer will get a ‘Catch Garam Masala’ pack worth Rs 10 free. A company press release said Freedom refined sunflower oil was fortified with vitamins A & D.

Company’s Senior VP P Chandra Shekhara Reddy said in a press release that the company came up with the offer to maintain consumer excitement by enhancing customer value.

Also Read APTA invites Hyderabad singer Malavika Anand for 15th year Convention