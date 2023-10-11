Hyderabad: New reusable 10 litre multi-use jar of Freedom Refined Sunflower Oil launched

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:24 PM, Wed - 11 October 23

Hyderabad: Gemini Edibles & Fats India Limited (GEF India) on Wednesday announced the launch of the new reusable 10 litre multi-use jar of Freedom Refined Sunflower Oil.

The new SKU was launched by anchor and actor, Suma Kanakala, along with Vice President – Sales & Marketing, GEF India, P Chandra Shekhara Reddy, and the management of GEF India.

The new reusable 10-litre multi-use jar has been specially designed keeping in mind the requirements of the modern-day consumer and a growing trend of using environment friendly products that can be reused. It’s convenient and contemporary design, with a tamper proof lid, and an easy pour technology make the jar easy to handle.

The oil is currently available in various pack sizes like 200ml, 500ml pouch, 1 litre pouch, 500 ml pet bottle, 1 litre pet bottle, 2 Litre pet bottle, 5 litre HDPE jar, 10 litre multi-use jar, 15 kg tin, 15 litre tin and 15 litre HDPE jar.

