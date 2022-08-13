Freedom Rally: Patriotic spirit engulfs Khammam

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 05:54 PM, Sat - 13 August 22

Students and youths carrying a two-km-long national flag marched in the streets of Khammam on Saturday.

Khammam: Patriotic spirit engulfed Khammam city as thousands of people from all walks of life marched in the streets carrying a two-km-long national flag as part of Swatantra Bharata Vajrotsavalu here on Saturday.

Over 10,000 people including NCC, NSS, Scout and Guides cadets, employees, authorities, students and public representatives participated in Freedom Rally which proceeded to Sardar Patel Stadium from Ambedkar statue at ZP Centre.

Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar flagged off the rally and took part in it. Addressing a gathering he said Telangana has set an example for other States in celebrating diamond jubilee of Indian independence with Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao’s decision to organise a fortnight long events marking the occasion.

It was the duty of every citizen to remember the sacrifices of freedom fighters and salute them. Vajrotsavalu were being organised to make the current generation aware of the history of independence and understand its value.

Ajay Kumar stated that everyone must feel fortunate for getting the opportunity to participate in the 75th anniversary of India’s Independence Day. The events chalked out for the next few days have to be made a success with the spirit of Freedom Rally

Under the leadership of the Chief Minister amazing progress has been achieved after the formation of Telangana as a separate State. Chandrashekhar Rao followed Gandhian principles in achieving statehood to Telangana, the minister added.

The rally was accompanied by a police band, folk dances, Kolatam, dappu artistes and playing of the national anthem. Children dressed as freedom fighters were a special attraction in the rally. MP Vaddiraju Ravichandra, MLC Tata Madhusudhan, Mayor P Neeraja, SUDA Chairman B Vijay Kumar, Municipal Commissioner Adarsh Surabhi others were present.

A similar Freedom Rally was also held in Kothagudem where the minister Ajay Kumar participated in the rally along with the local MLA V Venkateswar Rao, ZP Chairman K Kanakaiah, District Collector Anudeep D.