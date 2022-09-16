Fresh raids by ED at 40 locations in Delhi excise policy scam case

16 September 22

Separate teams from ED conducted simultaneous raids at the houses of three persons including a Hyderabadi resident Arun Ramachandra Pillai whose names were figured in the First Information Report (FIR) issued by the New Delhi unit of CBI.

Hyderabad: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) is once again conducting raids at 25 locations in the city belonging to those allegedly involved in the liquor policy case in New Delhi.

The ED swung into action based on the First Information Report (FIR) issued by the CBI.

Pillai is residing at Eden Gardens at Sushee Realty in Kokapet in Hyderabad. The CBI named Pillai as accused number 14 in the FIR.

In all, the CBI mentioned the names of 16 persons including Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia in the FIR registered on August 17, 2022.

After registering the FIR, the CBI conducted searches at the house of Sisodia, Pillai and others and seized crucial documents.