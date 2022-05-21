FreshToHome plans expansion in Telangana, Andhra Pradesh

By B. Krishna Mohan Published: Published Date - 01:08 AM, Sat - 21 May 22

Hyderabad: FreshToHome (FTH), an ecommerce platform that sells meat and fish directly sourced from livestock farmers and fishermen, plans to increase its presence in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. FTH has invested about Rs 10 crore to build its infrastructure including a processing unit.

While it delivers about 15 lakh orders per month in ten large Indian cities besides the UAE market, Telangana accounts for 2.5 lakh orders a month, said Shahnawaz Kadavil, Cofounder, Freshtohome.com.

“Telangana offers us fastpaced growth and new customer acquisition. We will deploy funds accordingly,” he said. FTH will also increase sourcing mutton, chicken, and fish from Telangana. Hyderabad, unlike other cities, has a large palate for non-vegetarian food.

“We found that consumption of non-vegetarian food here is perhaps the highest in the country and perhaps even higher than countries like Australia,” he said, adding that the average order size is 2.5 to 3 kg.

FTH has its largest factory (processing unit) in Hyderabad. What is Hyderabad buying? “The amount of mutton we sell here is the largest compared to our other markets. Liver looks like a favourite item for many. Many food connoisseurs ask for tender meat. We ship from all over India including Jaipur for that right ratio of meat and fat. Some goats are sourced locally from Telangana. Prawn is another category that is ordered big in Hyderabad. While all kinds of fish get sold, many ask for freshwater fish in Hyderabad. Rohu is popular,” he said, explaining how Hyderabad turned into its largest contributor in terms of volumes and gave the confidence to launch operations in the rest of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. It is now present in about 50 locations in these States.

“In the wet markets, small fish are difficult to clean. Our focus is on cleaning and hygiene. We clean them to the level that they can be taken from the pack directly to the pan. We do about 120 checks including microbial checks, antibiotic contamination, and more. Most of our products are residuefree. There is no use of preservatives.” said

