Gorakhpur: Two held for flaunting firearms in viral video, 3 absconding

Two youths were arrested here after a social media video purportedly showed them flaunting firearms.

By PTI Published Date - 10:20 PM, Thu - 19 October 23

Gorakhpur: Two youths were arrested here on Thursday after a social media video purportedly showed them flaunting firearms, police said.

In the video, five young men with weapons are seen dancing on a Bhojpuri song, prompting the police to register an FIR against them under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Two of them — Sudhir Kumar Sahni and Raju Prasad Nishad — were arrested from the Ramgarhtaal area, the police said, adding a rifle and double-barrel gun were also recovered from their possession The video was first shared by a person named Nandu Nishad on his Facebook account with a caption, “Bhaiyya ji, King of Gorakhpur”.

One of the young men, shown in the video, is wearing a gold chain and is said to be a close associate of a property dealer. Four young men are seen with him, carrying weapons.

The video was shared widely on social media.

Additional Superintendent of Police, City, Krishna Kumar Bishnoi said the police identified the five after the video surfaced and arrested two of them.

The search is on for the three others, he added.

