From paper boy to IICT Director, inspiring journey of Dr Srinivasa Reddy

Published Date - 08:04 PM, Fri - 19 August 22

Dr D Srinivasa Reddy.

Hyderabad: While taking charge as the Director of Hyderabad-based Indian Institute of Chemical Technology (IICT) in June, Dr D Srinivasa Reddy might definitely have experienced a sense of pride and fulfilment.

A son of a farmer from Shobhanadripuram, Ramannapet, Dr Reddy had to struggle to get into the hallowed portals of IICT and pursue research. In his younger days, while pursuing B.Sc at SP College, Secunderabad, he was a paper boy in Tarnaka, where IICT and other top research institutions like CCMB, NGRI are located, and used to distribute papers on his cycle.

“I struggled a lot to enter IICT because I did not have fellowship whereas some of my friends could join because they had Ph.D. However, I made it to IICT as a Project Assistant after completing M.Sc in Nizam College. Later, I was inspired by the vibrant research atmosphere at IICT and pursued Ph.D under Prof. Goverdhan Mehta at University of Hyderabad,” said Dr Reddy while interacting with presspersons here on Friday.

Winner of coveted Shanti Swarup Bhatnagar Award for Chemical Sciences, Dr Reddy completed his Class 10 at Ramannapet in Telugu medium and later did his intermediate in Mahabub College, B.Sc in SP College and M.Sc in Nizam College.

“It’s a struggle for anybody who has done basic education in vernacular language. However, you work hard to improve in whatever you do. For me, getting appointed as Director of IICT was happy moment,” he says adding, “however, it comes with great responsibility. I have to play a major role in implementing vision and missions of the institute. I must thank the top management of CSIR for trust reposed on me to manage three laboratories at the same time.”

At present, Dr Reddy has additional charge as Director for two CSIR laboratories including Indian Institute of Integrative Medicine (IIIM), Jammu, Central Drug Research Institute (CDRI) and full-time Director for IICT.