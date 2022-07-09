From Paris, with love

Published Date - 06:55 PM, Sat - 9 July 22

Hyderabad: It all started a week ago when she teased her followers with a cryptic post on Instagram. “From one kind of runway to the next… something exciting is happening… Stay tuned,” Sudha Reddy wrote alongside a photo of her posing on a runway under a bright blue sky with aircraft in the background.

And, her followers stayed tuned, closely following a series of reels and stories to know what the philanthropist is up to now. The thing about Sudha is

she takes her followers on a virtual journey to wherever she is — be it dropping off her son at Oxford, soaking in the architectural history of Milan or simply spending the day with her pooch in the garden.

Coming back to her recent cryptic posts — the build-up was worth it as Hyderabad’s very own fashion icon landed in the French capital for the Paris Couture Week in style. After her jaw-dropping appearance at the 2021 Met Gala red carpet, Sudha’s fashion game seems to have just gotten stronger. From hand-picked avant-garde looks by Ralph & Russo, Halston, Balmain, Jenny Packham, Versace, Alberta Ferretti, Carolina Herrera and Rami Al Ali, she turned heads not just in Paris, but also back home.

“After my Met Gala outing, the committee of the Chambre Syndicale de la Haute Couture extended an invitation to my international team and I was excited to participate. I enjoy being a part of global red carpet events,” the wife of Hyderabad-based billionaire Megha Krishna Reddy tells ‘Telangana Today’. She complimented her looks with accessories from Judith Leiber, Hermes, Gucci, Versace, Dolce & Gabbana, Moschino and bespoke jewellery by Indian designer Ghanasingh Be True. But at the end of the day, it was her global team — comprising Danish-born makeup artist Charlotte Willer, Zimbabwe-raised session hairdresser Peter Gray and New York-based celebrity stylist Ise White — that made her look divine in all those flowing gowns and power suits.

Her posts and photos of her debut appearance at the Paris Couture Week go to show how enviously well she has blended into the international fashion circuit. She was seen rubbing shoulders with the living legends of the haute couture industry at private and exclusive events by Fendi and Dior. “I thoroughly enjoyed myself meeting with like-minded individuals. I reunited with Anna Wintour (editor of ‘Vogue’) once again. She is the ultimate embodiment of grace and

sophistication and is such a bright mind when it comes to world fashion trends. I also interacted with Giorgio Armani, Rahul Mishra, Julia Fox and Miss Fame,” she says.

But the one thing that defines her experience is the fact that she could witness Paris in its full glory and cherish “glorious moments with friends and family”. “The luxury here is priceless and bespoke,” adds Sudha.

Being a fashionista is not just about following trends and wearing outfits worth millions of dollars. And, Sudha seems to know that. “Fashion is highly individualistic and personalised. Anything bespoke and tailor-made enjoys a certain degree of authenticity and exclusivity, and this is what inspires me about fashion. It’s not solely about following trends, but also creating newer ones and setting milestones. The world is a beautiful place and fashion makes it better,” she believes.

For someone who lives and breathes fashion, Sudha uses such global platforms — Met Gala and Paris Couture Week — to highlight the rich artistic lineage of India. Calling this the need of the hour, she says: “India is an integral part of the ever-evolving landscape of world fashion. The craftsmanship, textiles and artisans need to be celebrated at every available juncture and require the right international spotlighting.”

With an educational background in fashion and such wide exposure to the industry, does she ever see herself launching a label of her own? “I would love to launch an international line of Indian couture in partnership with a leading global designer. The highlight would be a seamless blend of Eastern and Western fashion sensibilities,” says Sudha, who is inspired by Italian fashion designer Donatella Versace.

After all this, one may think there’s not a brand that Sudha hasn’t worn. Well, she dreams of seeing herself in the ‘Nightingale of Kuala Lumpur’ by Malaysian designer Abdul Faisaly. Wonder what’s the big deal? The red-chiffon dress costs $30 million and is covered with over 700 diamonds and Swarovski crystals. Now, won’t that be a stunner!

It was a proud moment for me to represent South India on the world couture stage. It was a surreal feeling to be the only Hyderabadi at such a prestigious event, and I cannot say if I felt ever more confident, excited and beautiful altogether ever before. Memorable would be too small a word to express how I feel

— Sudha Reddy, philanthropist & fashionista