Sudha Reddy hosted Shiv Narayan Jewellery Exhibit in London

Philanthropist and business luminary of Hyderabad, Sudha Reddy played host to the Shiv Narayan Jewellery exhibit at The Wallace Collection in London.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 03:06 PM, Mon - 16 October 23

Joseph Muscat, Former Prime Minister of Malta, Deputy Mayor Councillor Schmetterliqng, Princess Katarina de Silva, and others were present at the event for a preview of Shiv Narayan’s exquisite and regal piece.

“As a proud patron of the British Fashion Council and an impassioned connoisseur of art and fashion, my vision is to create a platform that leverages my resources to close the divide between India’s exquisite and intricate artistry and make it more accessible worldwide,” said Sudha Reddy.

The brand’s London debut showcased a tribute to the resplendent world of Indian jewellery. The exceptional pieces were filled with green emerald creations and the otherworldly charm of aurum wonders.

At the center of the exhibition, a blend of intricate artistry and ethereal craftsmanship captivated everyone present. Among the treasures showcased, the iconic Ganesha pendant stood tall, among the other pieces proudly holding ten Guinness World Records.