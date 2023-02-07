Seven things to do on Valentine’s Day with your partner

Hyderabad: Want to make the most out of Valentine’s Day but also not go too big for it? If you and your partner have still not decided upon how you want to spend the day and make it special with just simple plans, we have a few cute ideas to try with your partner:

Have a movie marathon

Grab some popcorn and get cosy on the couch for an evening filled with your favourite rom-coms. It’s the perfect way to set the mood for some quality relaxation time with your valentine.

Bake together

Baking is a fun way to spend time with your significant other and what is better than getting a sweet bonus at the end to enjoy together?

Make a scrapbook together

Get creative and make a scrapbook for your relationship with all your memories together. Gather photos of the two of you together, meaningful receipts, or any remembrance, and make a beautiful book of memories out of it.

Recreate your favourite date

Take a trip down memory lane by recreating your favourite date, whether it’s the first time you went out together or the one when you fell for each other. If you can’t go to the same restaurant or location, get creative by cooking up the same meal at home together.

Plan a treasure hunt

If giving gifts is your love language, make it interesting and send your significant other on a treasure hunt dotted with trails of rose petals and handwritten clues to find their Valentine’s Day gift.

Plan a dinner date

Plan a dinner date with your loved one at a restaurant or home. Make it special with some music, wine, and great food.

Have a games night with drinks

Whether you are competitive or not, everyone loves a games night with drinks. Pick your favourite games or try new couple-themed games like truth or dare and play along for the rest of the night while sipping on your drinks.