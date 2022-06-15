| From Salman Khan To Deepika Padukone Hyderabad Is Now Abuzz With So Many Celebrities

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 01:19 PM, Wed - 15 June 22

Hyderabad: Is there anything better than a celebrity sighting? Walking down the streets of Hyderabad can make you a bit more excited now since you might spot your favourite actor. For the last few days, the city has been playing host to big names from Bollywood and Kollywood.

Bollywood heartthrob Salman Khan is currently in the city to shoot his upcoming film Bhaijaan. He was recently snapped at a hotel, where he was staying while serving himself food. According to the reports, he will stay in the city for about a month.

He is not the only one in town though.

Deepika Padukone is in the city to shoot for her upcoming pan-India film Project K. She is shooting at Ramoji Film City with Amitabh Bachchan. ‘Project K’ is Deepika’s first collaboration with Telugu superstar Prabhas. On Tuesday, the actor visited Kamineni Hospitals as an outpatient to undergo a battery of diagnostic tests.

Bollywood superstar Shahrukh Khan arrived in the city on Tuesday along with Kollywood director Atlee to shoot their upcoming film ‘Jawan’ which will hit screens next year. Nayanthara will reportedly soon join the sets of the film. Priyamani and Sanya Malhotra also play key roles in the film.

Sai Pallavi, who will next be seen on the big screens alongside Rana Daggubati in Virata Parvam, is currently in the city for the second round of promotions. The film is releasing on Friday.