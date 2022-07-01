| Ftcci Excellence Awards To Be Given On July 4

FTCCI Excellence Awards to be given on July 4

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 07:32 PM, Fri - 1 July 22

Hyderabad: The FTCCI Excellence Awards will be presented on July 4 by Industries and IT Minister KT Rama Rao.

Announcing this on Friday Federation of Telangana Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FTCCI) President K Bhasker Reddy said 19 organisations and individuals have been chosen for the awards.

FTCCI is 105 years old, India’s one of the oldest industrial bodies. It started giving annual awards since 1974.

Telangana industrial ecosystem is growing with robust infrastructure. FTCCI encourages entrepreneurs and enterprises to create value to the economy and society. It called for nominations in 22 categories in April this year and got more than 150 entries. The jury selected 19, he said.

The awards recognise excellence in exports, marketing, innovation, R&D technology, information technology, employee welfare, aerospace and defence, new renewable energy, tourism promotion and others in Telangana. A Coffee Table Book outlining the profiles of the award winners is also planned.

FTCCI Vice President Meela Jayadev and CEO Khyati Naravane also spoke.

Award winners

Hindustan Aeronautics Limited

Metrochem API

Sam Agritech

Befach 4x

Ravi Foods

Sarvotham Care

NCL Industries

Skyshade Daylights

Converge Biotech

Click2Clinic Healthcare

Maithri Drugs

Sahasra Crop Science

Ananth Technologies

Vividminds Technologies

Surendra Associates

Cyber Security Centre of Excellence

Nava Bharat Ventures

Dr .lbram Ganesh (scientist)

Deepa Dadu (Enchante Café & Confectionery Founder)