Fujifilm signs MoU with Yashoda Hospitals

After signing the MoU, Dr. Lingaiah said that the collaboration will provide an opportunity to share expertise and knowledge with other clinicians around the Asia Pacific region.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 07:22 PM, Wed - 6 September 23

Hyderabad: Fujifilm India, known for its healthcare imaging and information systems and Gastroenterology wing of Yashoda Hospitals have entered into a partnership to establish a training and research facility to help gastroenterologists enhance their skills in basic and advanced Gastro-endoscopy including Endoscopic Ultrasound procedures. The facility will also provide comprehensive training and observer ship programs to doctors from the Asia Pacific region, a press release said.

The MoU to this effect was signed at Yashoda Hospital Hitec City in the presence of Dr.A.Lingaiah, Director Medical Services, Yashoda Hospitals and Tatsuhiko Saeki , Global Head of Endoscopy division, Fujifilm Corporation, Tokyo, Dheeraj Chaudhri, Head, Department Fujifilm India, and Tomosuke Okada, Japanese Advisor, Fujifilm India.

“We wish that this partnership will positively impact patient care standards in various remote regions of the country with the help of continuous training programs,” Tatsuhiko Saeki said.

On the occasion, Dheeraj Chaudhri said that the new training facility will expose Gastroenterologists to latest technology in Endoscopic Ultrasound System, ERCP and Third space including new technologies available for diagnostic endoscopy.

After signing the MoU, Dr. Lingaiah said that the collaboration will provide an opportunity to share expertise and knowledge with other clinicians around the Asia Pacific region.

Also Read NCC Cadet Krithika represents India in UK as Part of Youth Exchange Program