NCC Cadet Krithika represents India in UK as Part of Youth Exchange Program

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:46 PM, Wed - 6 September 23

Hyderabad: Senior Under Officer (SUO) Gurugubelli Prem Krithika, a Senior Wing (SW) NCC Cadet, and BSc student at Keshav Memorial Institute of Commerce and Science, visited the UK as part of the delegation of 10 NCC Cadets from different states of India under the ‘Youth Exchange Program (YEP)’.

NCC Directorate (AP&T) Deputy Director General, Air Commodore VM Reddy felicitated Krithika on return and she shared her unique experiences as part of the YEP delegation to the UK, as well as her journey in NCC both as a junior and senior wing cadet.

Krithika attended the Republic Day Parade Camp as an NCC cadet twice, first as a junior wing cadet in January 2020, and then as a senior wing cadet in January 2023. She was placed fourth in the ‘Best Cadet Competition’ amongst the junior wing cadets of 17 NCC Directorates in 2020.

She rejoined NCC as a senior wing cadet in Class XI in 2021 and went on to win the ‘Best Senior Wing Cadet’ award and the Prime Minister’s Baton during the Republic Day Parade Camp in 2023.

