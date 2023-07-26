Fun and learning at Nehru Zoological Park’s celebrations for nature conservation, tiger awareness

By Telangana Today Published Date - 01:05 PM, Wed - 26 July 23

Hyderabad: In an effort to raise awareness about nature conservation and the preservation of the majestic tiger species, Nehru Zoological Park has collaborated with the State Government and Telangana State Forest Department to commemorate Nature Conservation Day and International Tiger Day on July 28 and 29, respectively.

The two-day event promises to engage visitors in a series of educational and exciting activities.

On Nature Conservation Day, Nehru Zoological Park is organising a range of events to inspire people of all ages to participate actively in conservation efforts.

The day will kickstart with a nature conservation quiz, challenging participants with questions about wildlife, habitats, and sustainable practices. Following the quiz, there will be drawing and elocution competitions. Additionally, a craft-making session will be held.

The second day of the event, International Tiger Day, will be dedicated to raising awareness about the endangered tiger species and the need for their protection. Nehru Zoological Park has planned a series of engaging events to captivate the interest of visitors and encourage their active involvement.

The day will commence with a tiger-themed rally inside the zoo premises. Experienced animal keepers will host a captivating talk show.

Furthermore, a poster-making competition will take place, allowing participants to express their love for tigers and their commitment to protecting them through the power of art.

To participate in the various events interested individuals can register online by visiting the official website of Telangana State Forest Department at nzptsfd.telangana.gov.in/home.do.