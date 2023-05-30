Fun things to do in and around Hyderabad

There are a few must-visit places in Hyderabad for those who want to let their hair down for a while and chill out with friends.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 04:58 PM, Tue - 30 May 23

Hyderabad: Are you the kind of person who likes to explore places where you can have fun activities with your family and friends? Besides visiting cafés, there are a few must-visit places for those who want to let their hair down for a while and chill out with friends. Check out the places below for some fun-filled experiences:

The Laser Shooter

Located in SVM Mall on Road No. 36 in Jubilee Hills, this place features a multi-layered laser tag arena. It is the first laser tag spot, which uses the latest equipment from Holland, designed internationally and has all the best services required. The Laser Shooter is one of the best places for corporate outings, and birthday parties too. The place is sure to offer you a totally new experience, thanks to its ultra-modern equipment to shoot your opponents with laser guns.

Get On Board

Touted to be one of the India’s largest board-gaming cafés, Get On Board provides more than 700 international board games, and caters to everyone in the age group of 8 to 99 years. The place even hosts get-togethers, kitty parties, corporate parties, friends’ meet-ups and many more. If you’re planning any kind of outing or gathering, be sure to check out this engrossing hangout spot. It has a comfortable ambience, suitable for any kind of weather. Located on the 3rd floor of Fortune Monarch Mall, Road no. 36, Jubilee Hills, this is a highly-recommended place which has strategy games and many more activities that can get you going for hours.

The Hidden Castle

As the name suggests, this is a castle-themed resort, which is located in Mathapalle, Telangana. Take the State Highway 1 and a one-hour’s smooth drive from Hyderabad will take you to this destination. Spread over 30 acres, it’s an adventure every nature lover dreams of. One can participate in various activities such as aqua sports, camping, rope climbing, cycling, shooting, waterfalls and many more. The entry ticket for a day’s usage is Rs 1,200 per head, which includes welcome drink and free water games, lunch and high tea. You can happily enjoy your weekend here.