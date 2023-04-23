Discover yourself as you unwind at this ‘safe space’

A place where one can just go and be free, connect with themselves and let out all their emotions

By Ruchi Rai Sohni Published Date - 08:00 AM, Sun - 23 April 23

Kefi in Madhapur is where art, design, culture and well-being take centre stage for the like-minded. — Photo: Surya Sridhar

Hyderabad: A place where one can just go and be free, connect with themselves and let out all their emotions. A place where one can be creative and which offers various experiences. Don’t think Hyderabad has something like this?

While Hyderabad is full of clubs and cafés, it is now home to Kefi, a space where art, design, culture and well-being take centre stage for the like-minded to inspire, learn, co-create and network.

Located at Madhapur, it recently opened its doors for Hyderabadis, where they host workshops and events such as dance yoga, pottery, texture art and many more. “I believe we all have the power to analyse, express and find solutions to our problems. The key is to connect with ourselves and everyone has their own unique way of doing that,” says Renuka Cherukuri, founder of Kefi.

Her approach to facilitating this connection is through a range of workshops, experiences, sessions, discussions and a reflective corner. “Entering this space is a journey of self-discovery, growth, and connection,” the 22-year-old adds.

To provide a medium for people to connect with themselves, discover their purpose and passion, and find their flow towards Kefi, Renuka has worked on this safe space for people from all walks of life.

It’s a space where you can go just by yourself to connect creatively. “I believe that connecting with myself and spending time on my own played an important role in the way I think and function. I wanted to build the right environment, space, vibe and time for others to be able to do the same,” she says.

Kefi offers a different experience every month; there are different activities on different days at different times. It also has a concept called ‘Artsy Morning’, where one facilitates a discussion and everyone makes some art related to it at the end.